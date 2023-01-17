‘He’s ********ing All of Them!’ Joe Rogan and Guests Stunned By Gutfeld Beating Late Night Hosts

Joe Rogan and two guests were shocked to learn just how many people are watching Greg Gutfeld’s talk show on Fox News.

During the Saturday edition of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by fellow comedians Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis.

During their conversation, the topic of late-night television came up.

“How many people are watching The Tonight Show?” Rogan asked.

“Gotta be nobody,” Gillis said.

“I mean, if Gutfeld! is butt-fucking these guys, they’re putting out a fucking dog shit program,” Gillis joked as his co-hosts cracked up laughing. “Gotta watch Gutfeld!, that shit is nuts!”

“He’s butt-fucking all of them,” Rogan agreed. “He’s butt-fucking all of them. He’s the number one guy.”

Producer Jamie Vernon pulled up a recent report that showed Jimmy Fallon pulling in half the audience of Gutfeld!

In 2022, Gutfeld! had an average of 2.04 million total viewers. While that was enough to beat Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, the Fox News funnyman fell short to CBS late night titan Stephen Colbert. And while Gutfeld! beats those hosts in total viewers, he still lags them in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic.

As many industry insiders have pointed out, Gutfeld! benefits from an earlier timeslot than its late night competition, and has the added advantage of airing on Fox News — a network that reliably draws a large audience, no matter what’s on air.

Rogan noted Fallon’s YouTube channel is far more popular than his cable show, with more than 30 million subscribers.

“His YouTube channel’s way better than the fucking show,” Rogan said. “That’s wild.”

“Gutfeld’s out there, just slinging, bro,” Gillis added with a laugh.

Rogan said the success of Gutfeld’s show is “crazy.”

“Just form an alternative to what everyone’s shoving down your throat,” he said. “It’s like the same thing on every network. The same kind of jokes about the same kind of people.”

“And then on his show he’s just got a bunch of Looney Tunes and you know, comics. He’s got all kinds of crazy people,” Rogan said.

“It’s sad, it’s a sad thing,” McCusker said.

As the conversation continued, Rogan remained stunned over the success of Gutfeld!

“That fucking show. It’s amazing how much more popular it is than those other network shows,” Rogan said. “Isn’t it crazy that the Democrats haven’t figured out how to do a show like that?”

“You just get comics and sit around and talk shit and bring people on and fuck around. And that’s your talk show. And you review the news together. Where you all mock it. You read something that Biden did and everybody’s like bahh!” he said.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com