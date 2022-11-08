‘How Absurd’: Megyn Kelly Accuses Mediaite Story of Downplaying NYC Crime

Megyn Kelly accused Mediaite of downplaying the rise in crime in a story on covering Fox News anchors branding New York City as dangerous — while sitting in front of a calm street.

On the Tuesday addition of her SiriusXM program, The Megyn Kelly Show, the host spoke with former Fox colleague Glenn Beck about the elections and current state of politics.

At one point, Kelly brought up an article published by Mediaite on Monday: “Fox News Hosts Cast New York as Crime-Ridden and ‘Chaotic’ While Sitting Outside on a Perfectly Pleasant Day in the City.”

After Kelly read the headline, Beck replied, “I worked at Fox. You worked at Fox. Do you remember the security details that were outside when you were outside? And that was not in — that was not in a time where New York was falling apart.”

“So they’re trying to cast this as Fox News’ ‘mostly peaceful protests’ moment, right? Like we saw with CNN while the fires were burning behind the guy,” Kelly said.

Kelly played the video of the segment from Fox News’ Outnumbered featuring Harris Faulkner and Brit Hume.

Kelly read from the article, saying, “‘As they spoke, New Yorkers could be seen in the background freely going about their day.'”

“As if anything short of cowering under a manhole, belies the crime stats,” Kelly said.

Kelly read again from the article, which noted that a recent uptick in crime has not brought New York back to the crime rates of previous decades.

“Just FYI, you’re missing a big part of the story,” she said.

Kelly argued that the article ignored instances of crime taking place on the streets of New York.

“Feel free to ignore all the people being shoved in front of the subway and being raped while they’re jogging in Central Park. How absurd and idiotic,” she said.

“It’s incredible to me that so many people will just swallow that. Is there no critical thinking in any — I mean, I understood it when I was saying, you know, ‘Hey, inflation is coming and it’s gonna be really bad, and it’s, you know, probably gonna lead to, you know, a collapse of the economy eventually.’ I understand it cause that was my opinion and my projection. This isn’t opinion. They’re raping people. They’re killing people in the subway,” Beck replied.

“Crime is out of control. I mean, how do you deny these things? I feel like I just wanna walk up to people who are denying these and say ‘What information do you have that I don’t have?'” he added.

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

