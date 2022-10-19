Howard Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler, Slams the Rapper’s Apologists: ‘F*ck This Mental Illness Self Defense’

Howard Stern shared his frustration over Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic rantings and his dismay over those excusing away the rapper’s recent behavior over “mental health issues.”

On the Wednesday edition of his radio program, The Howard Stern Show, Stern addressed West’s claims from his recent appearance on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show.

“I almost don’t want to give any energy to this Kanye West character. I don’t know much about Kanye West. I’m not big into the rap scene, but, he is, you know — I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior, by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill,'” Stern began.

“So was Hitler,” co-host Robin Quivers chimed in, “But somebody elected him to run a country.”

“A lot of media organizations are giving him attention with it,” Stern would later say referencing West’s anti-Semitic comments. “And, rightly so. I mean, they’re exposing him. I don’t have any problem with that, but, boy, what this guy’s into, it’s the same old stuff with the Jews, you know.”

Stern eventually mentioned West’s appearance on Chris Cuomo’s show, blasting the discussion of mental health during the episode.

“Kanye was on the Chris Cuomo show, and good lord, you gotta hear the shit this guy’s into and fuck this mental illness, self defense thing that he’s into, you know, like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s just mentally ill. Don’t worry about it,'” he said.

“If he was so mentally ill, they wouldn’t have him on TV,” Quivers said. “That’s, you know, he’s not so mentally ill, you don’t let him say this stuff.”

“If he’s so mentally ill. Why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?” Stern asked.

Stern played a clip from the Cuomo interview in which West blasted what he called the “Jewish Underground Media Mafia” for never referring to him as a billionaire or tycoon.

“Guess what, douchebag? When they write about me, they call me the shock jock. You don’t have control over — You are a rapper. That is what you are. That’s how you became famous,” Stern said.

“If a newspaper article doesn’t point out the fact that you’re some sort of designer or genius, maybe that’s not because he’s Jewish, but maybe because he just doesn’t put that much thought into who the fuck you are and what your business is,” he added.

As they continued to play clips from the interview, Stern eventually called West “Hitler.”

“This is so depressing. I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler,” he concluded.

