Howard Stern Goes OFF on Georgia Voters Considering ‘Mental Case’ Herschel Walker: ‘How the F*ck Can You Elect That Guy?’

Radio host Howard Stern expressed his shock over Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s chances of winning Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“Everyone’s just feeling really empowered to say whatever dumb fucking thing is on their brain. And then they go, ‘Oh, come on — Come on man,'” Stern began, discussing the recent string of anti-Semitic headlines.

“‘Free speech. Free speech,'” co-host Robin Quivers echoed.

“‘Heil Hitler. Now let’s move on. Hitler threw the Jews in the ovens. Leave me alone. I just wanna say things like that. Just want — I just wanna — I wanna say what I have to say,'” Stern joked.

The SiriusXM host turned the discussion towards Tuesday’s midterm elections and the attitude many candidates have adopted where they can say anything under the guise of free speech.

“Some of these candidates that people are actually — fucking Herschel Walker. Holy fuck. They’re saying he’s gonna win in Georgia,” Stern said.

“Are you fucking dummies? There’s gonna be — they, you know — and they always talk about another Civil War. I think there is gonna be one. I mean, how could the fuck you elect that guy? You gotta be outta your fucking skull,” Stern added.

The shock jock continued to bash Walker, even saying the phrase “mental case” was not a strong enough description.

“I gotta say, I mean, are you fucking kidding me? I don’t care what party, what you believe, what you think would be good for America, would you really vote for this fucking — I don’t know what the fuck he is. I was gonna say like mental case. I don’t — but I don’t even know if that’s fair to mental cases. I just don’t know,” Stern concluded.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

