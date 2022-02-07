Howard Stern is praising Chris Cuomo’s viral fredo video following reports that Jeff Zucker’s forced resignation from CNN came as a result of Chris Cuomo’s grudge over his own firing.

Before he swooned over Cuomo for how he handled being called Fredo, Stern talked about being confused by the Zucker resignation. “I don’t even understand that story, it’s so confusing in the work place,” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show. “To me messing around with someone at work can be a big bag of problems.”

Stern then said he believes Zucker’s issues can be traced back to Chris Cuomo’s firing. “They say this all came about because Chris Cuomo is suing CNN. That Chris Cuomo, again I don’t even remember why he was fired.”

Regardless of the reasoning for Cuomo’s firing, Stern then praised the former CNN anchor for his viral fredo video. “I like that tape,” Stern said. “I used to be amazed by that because I was like, ‘Chris Cuomo is Fredo? The guys on fucking CNN, he’s got a full time job on there with a big show. How is he Fredo?'”

Never forget that CNN didn’t do anything when Chris Cuomo threatened to throw someone down the stairs for calling him “Fredo” pic.twitter.com/LWCI6Qj3AW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 30, 2021

“He comes on strong,” Stern continued about how he perceived Cuomo throughout the Fredo encounter. “I’m impressed with this. If I knew how to fight I’d be doing the same thing if someone called me Fredo. I mean he told this guy off.”

Stern then played the clip and gushed how the name caller “Totally backed down. He [Cuomo] didn’t back down. The other guy did.”

Listen above via SiriusXM.

