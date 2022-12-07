Howard Stern ‘Personally Gratified’ That Herschel Walker Lost Georgia Election: ‘The Guy’s a Total Embarrassment’

Radio host Howard Stern reacted to Herschel Walker losing his election runoff to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) Tuesday night.

On the Wednesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stern talked with co-host Robin Quivers about the election and called the loss “personally” gratifying.

“I don’t want to get political because I know it’s boring because there’s so many people who talk politics for a living and do it better than I do,” Stern began. “But I was personally gratified to see that Herschel Walker lost. But you know, as I was saying to my wife this morning, only by a hundred thousand votes, there’s still a lot of morons out there that would elect a guy like that.”

“He’s completely unqualified,” Stern continued. “I mean, I got no problem with Herschel Walker as a — as a football player, and I understand he’s a beloved football hero in Georgia, but that — come on, dude, you could not — well, he lost so good for you people in Georgia. I mean, the guy’s a total embarrassment and if you would’ve elected him, I don’t know what I would — I don’t know what I would have thought of you.”

As the conversation continued, Stern revealed that he didn’t really care what Warnock stood for politically, he was just excited that he beat Walker.

“This guy, Raphael Warnock, who seems to be a decent guy, a well spoken guy, a knowledgeable guy, got 51.4% of the vote. Herschel got 48.6% of the vote. So that’s with 95% of the votes reported. And they’re calling Raphael Warnock the winner in Georgia. I don’t care what Warnock stands for. I don’t care what Herschel Walker stands for — when Herschel Walker opens his mouth you go, ‘What the fuck is this guy talking about?'” Stern concluded.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

