Howard Stern Says ‘Poor Bastard’ Kevin McCarthy Won’t Ever Become Speaker Because of Republican ‘Kooks’

Howard Stern compared Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker Tuesday to a public wedgie.

On the Wednesday edition of The Howard Stern Show, Stern spoke about the latest news with co-host Robin Quivers.

“This guy has wanted to be the Speaker of the House forever. This poor bastard. I mean, you feel bad for him in a way,” Stern said, adding, “He’s just — he’s got a hard on to be speaker of the House. Go figure. I don’t even know why this is important to him, but it is.”

As the conversation continued, Stern cited Republican “kooks” as the reason McCarthy won’t be able to hold the position.

“The reason the dude can’t become speaker of the House is that these Republicans have let in so many kooks that the kooks will not vote for him,” Stern said.

“Yeah. They wanted to win at all costs. So they opened the door to crazy,” Quivers added.

“To crazy. And now the crazy is acting crazy, which is exactly what you knew they would do. So it’s kind of funny. But also this guy, Kevin McCarthy wants to be speaker to House so bad, but for some reason it always goes wrong,” Stern said.

Stern referenced McCarthy’s previous attempt to become speaker in 2015 as further evidece of McCarthy’s desparation.

“I think this guy wants it so badly that it’s kind of fun not to give it to him… You know, like when someone wants to be class president and they’re the teacher’s pet, like the guy wants it. Like, he looks like he’s so desperate for it — that they won’t give it to him,” Stern added.

Stern said McCarthy needs to play hard to get if he wants to win the job.

“That’s why they won’t vote for him. He wants it too bad. He should just go, ‘Fuck you. I don’t want it.’ But anyway — he needs to play hard to get, not only that, he just looks like a dude that like you wanna fuck around with. You know what I mean?” Stern said.

Quivers compared McCarthy to a schoolkid being given a wedgie.

“The wedgie guy. That’s exactly who he is. They’re wedgie-ing him in front of the whole world right now,” Stern concluded.

