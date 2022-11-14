Howard Stern Takes a Victory Lap Over Midterm Elections: ‘Crazy Got Voted Out’

Howard Stern was delighted by the midterm election results — arguing that it was a rejection of those who deny election outcomes.

On the Monday edition of his SiriusXM radio program, The Howard Stern Show, the host talked about the hope he got out of the Democratic party’s success in last week’s elections.

“The world’s just become so fucking nutty. All I can tell you is the one glimmer of happiness I had, and I said this earlier, was the elections — or the midterm elections, because I think crazy got voted down for the most part,” Stern said.

“Yes, there’s still crazy — there’s still a lot of people voting for crazy, don’t get me wrong. But at the end of the day, I was glad enough Americans stood up and said, ‘You know what?'” he added.

Stern warned any form of election denial should be a signal to voters to flee a political party.

“When a mainstream politician from one of the two parties gets up and says ‘The elections are fixed with no evidence and they just keep repeating, it doesn’t matter. I don’t have any evidence, but I know they’re fixed. When I lose, they’re fixed.’ That’s when crazy has to — You cannot be a part of a party,” he said.

“I was hearing a statistic this morning, it said 29 percent of people who voted said the reason they voted was to oppose the pro-Trump candidates because they believe in democracy,” co-host Robin Quivers said.

“That’s right. That’s why a lot of the crazy lost. And I was glad to see it. I got really nervous with some of this nuttiness,” Stern replied.

