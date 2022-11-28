Howard Stern Trashes Taylor Swift Fans for Melting Down About Ticket Fiasco: They’re ‘Freaking Out’ Worse Than ‘A Man on the Street in Ukraine’

Radio host Howard Stern shared his thoughts on the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco and was shocked to hear the outrage expressed by her fans when they couldn’t secure a ticket.

Earlier this month, Swift fans were sent into a frenzy when tickets for her Eras concert tour were all but impossible to purchase. The tour, which is set to be the singer’s first concert series since 2018, saw millions of fans flock to Ticketmaster all at once, only to crash the site.

On the Monday edition of The Howard Stern Show, Stern spoke about the mayhem.

“It shouldn’t be that hard to get tickets. They do have to fix the system, but obviously they probably were not prepared for the demand. I mean, you know, they probably got a normal way of doing this thing and then suddenly like 900 million people sign on to get these tickets,” Stern began.

“I guess they haven’t perfected the technology, but I know people are mad at Ticketmaster and I’m like, you know what? You know, maybe they haven’t invented the technology that can handle that kind of demand,” he added.

As the conversation continued, producer Gary Dell’Abate chimed in to say, “A lot of these people that were crying were like grown ass women with jobs and like moms.”

“I saw Busy Philipps having a meltdown. Like these were grown people,” he added.

Stern pivoted the conversation towards Philipps, an actress who publicly shared her struggle to secure tickets on Twitter.

YO! @TMFanSupport my code ISNT working! It says it’s invalid. WTH! I have ONE JOB AS A MOM- to get these tickets- and you have ONE JOB as Ticketmaster! To give people working codes!!!! 😫😫😫 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 15, 2022

“Busy Philipps. How old is she? She acts like she’s 15. I mean, what’s going on with her? Like, Busy Philipps was crying cause she couldn’t get into Taylor Swift?” Stern questioned.

As the conversation continued, Stern said he was once a fan of Philipps late-night talk show.

“I used to watch her TV show all the time. Busy Tonight. And now she’s — now they call her ‘Not so Busy Tonight,” he added.

“What’s she complaining about? She got time to be on the computer all day for tickets,” said co-host Robin Quivers.

“The point I’m making is I don’t think there is technology yet that could handle the mass amount of people going on a website. It crashes or something happens where it can’t — Now I’m not saying it’s great and I know what you’re saying to yourself, ‘Well if you’re gonna be in business you better figure it out.’ But maybe they just haven’t invented the technology yet,” Stern said.

Later in the segment as the team went back and fourth offering solutions, Stern chimed in with his own suggestion.

“You know what the best cure for this is? Every time you listen to this, do a man on the street in Ukraine where their homes are being bombed. And I guarantee you, even their reaction isn’t as strong as the Taylor Swift fans freaking out that they can’t get Taylor Swift tickets. But that must be one hell of a live show. We might have to go see it,” Stern concluded.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com