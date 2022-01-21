‘I Drink With Spicer’: Bakari Sellers Doesn’t Think Former Trump Press Secretary is a ‘Bad Person’

CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers says he can have drinks with former Donald Trump press secretary Sean Spicer, and that Spicer isn’t a bad person, just a party loyalist who was “consumed” by Trump.

Sellers gave the somewhat surprising assessment of Spicer while speaking with Aidan McLaughlin for the latest episode of Mediaite’s The Interview podcast.

The remarks are not what one might expect from Sellers or any Democrat about someone so closely associated with Trump and so widely reviled on the left.

McLaughlin mentioned during the podcast that both Spicer and Fox News host Sean Hannity have previously been guests on The Interview. Sellers reacted to the mention of Hannity’s name.

“Sean Hannity is not Sean Spicer,” said Sellers. “I mean, they’re not — I actually — Spicer, I don’t know if he would still consider me a friend. We’re probably associates now.”

“But you know, I drink with Spicer,” said Sellers. “I mean, Spicer is is is more of a character of the DC political circus. I don’t think he’s a bad person. I think that he kind of got consumed by the overwhelming nature and personality of Donald Trump. And I think he’ll eventually shake out of that.”

McLaughlin noted that Spicer has a keen understanding of the 2020 election process, and Sellers pointed out he’s a veteran of DC politics.

“People forget where he came from. He’s a party hack. Sean Spicer’s a party hack,” Sellers said, comparing him to Reince Priebus. “He and Reince are party hacks, and, you know, it’s just they’re totally different creatures than Sean Hannity.”

“I think Hannity is brilliant,” Sellers said. “And I think he knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Sellers added that he’ll have to go back and listen to those podcasts. Which is easy for anyone to do using the links below.

