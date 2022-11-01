‘I Know Enough to Smell a Rat’: Megyn Kelly Casts Doubt on San Fran PD’s Narrative About Paul Pelosi Attack

Megyn Kelly and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) broke down the details surrounding the attack on Paul Pelosi last Friday and cast doubt on the San Francisco police narrative

Kelly expressed frustration with those who are connecting the alleged attacker, David DePape, with January 6th instead of pointing out that he was a “lunatic.”

Cotton called for the San Francisco police department to release as much information as possible about the attack including police body camera footage, the 911 call from Pelosi, and security camera footage from inside their home.

“So I think the San Francisco Police Department would be well served. It would help everyone just to put out all that information,” Cotton said. He added, “In the meantime, I wish Paul Pelosi all the best in recovering from this terrible crime, a crime that we see too much of all across America today because of soft on crime policies and failures to put mentally ill people into institutions where they can get the care they need.” he added.

Kelly agreed with Cotton and added that she believes the police department looks foolish.

“I feel like at a minimum, the SFPD has egg on its face because even under the most generous story to Paul Pelosi and to the San Francisco police, they were in the house when this guy attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer,” Kelly said. She added, “I’m not sure how that happened. How do you have police officers on site and an 82-year-old gets attacked with a hammer in front of you when you have a gun as a police officer? It’s one of the many questions here. As you point out, there are security cameras all over that house. You can see them from the outside where they turned on. If not, why not? She’s the Speaker of the House.”

“Far less known public figures than Nancy Pelosi have taken extra security measures in and around San Francisco, given how high the crime rate is there, it would be insane for them not to have their cameras on,” Kelly continued.

Kelly concurred with Cotton that the bodycam footage should be released.

“Let’s see it,” Kelly said. “Let’s see it all. I don’t know what went on. I know enough to smell a rat. There’s something going on here that they’re not telling us. I just don’t know what it is.”

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

