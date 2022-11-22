In Wake of Colorado Attack, Kara Swisher Calls Out Year Long ‘Propaganda From the Right’ Against LGBTQ Community

In the wake of the shooting in Colorado, reporter Kara Swisher had strong words for those on the Right who have spread propaganda about the LGBTQ community over the last year.

During an episode of her podcast, co-hosted by Scott Galloway, Swisher shared the news of the nightclub shooting in Colorado that left five people dead over the weekend.

“A lot of the right-wing is saying, don’t politicize this right after the event. And I think I shall politicize it because this is a year of propaganda from the Right that smeared the LGBTQ and especially trans community as groomers,” Swisher said.

Swisher called out people like Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert for her use of damaging language.

“All this legislation, all this hatred. It’s, you know, Lauren Boebert saying she feels this is very upsetting has been right at the forefront of using terms like groomers and pedos around gay people and trans people,” Swisher said.

She especially zeroed in on The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, with a shot at Twitter CEO Elon Musk in the mix.

“Matt Walsh, who is just the most loathsome person I think you’ve ever gotta meet, is immediately saying, ‘Oh, that they’re trying to castrate young people.’ Which is crazy. So, and then of course, Elon Musk himself last night did a lovely anti-gay post about him and CBS just, and of course he did the Paul Pelosi thing,” she added.

Swisher was referencing a Tweet from Musk on Sunday that depicted himself and the CBS network as characters in the 2005, Brokeback Mountain.

Our love will never die pic.twitter.com/y5SldfAAt0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

“This is all — this is not the cause of it, but this is how you get to this. You know what I mean? Like, I’m not gonna directly — I will draw a straight line. All this legislation, all this anti-trans stuff, all this anti-gay stuff is precisely why stuff like this happens,” Swisher said.

“Yeah. It’s not a straight line, but it’s a line and this is how it starts,” co-host Scott Galloway weighed in.

“When you don’t reject hatred and have a total intolerance around it and shame people and as corporations way in it festers. And then there’s some sort of economic shock and people are looking for scapegoats. And then you hear elected leaders that are supposed to represent America using terms like grooming,” he added.

“…Amongst the many things that were so upsetting here, what you heard from all the people interviewed afterwards was it was a safe place – It’s just so incredibly — just horrific to think that anyone now in any safe place feels less safe,” Galloway concluded.

Listen above via Pivot.



