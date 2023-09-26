James Carville Warns ‘Somebody Better Wake the F*ck Up’ When It Comes to The 2024 Election

Political consultant James Carville warned in an interview with Bill Maher that people need to “wake the f*ck up” when it comes to the 2024 election.

Carville and Maher discussed the election season on the Sunday edition of Maher’s podcast Club Random.

“Let’s assume the election was November the third of this year and the candidates are Joe Biden, the Democrat, Donald Trump, Republican Joe Manchin and Larry Hogan, No Labels, and Cornel West. Trump would be a betting favorite. If I told you I would give you even money, you would not take that bet. All right. And so somebody better wake the fuck up,” Carville said.

“I might take even money. But you’re right. I’m totally on the same page,” Maher agreed.

Maher noted that although Biden did great service, he might not be a great match to Trump in 2024.

“In 2020, maybe he was the only one who could have beaten Trump, I think now he’s the only one who will lose to him,” Maher said.

“He cannot run for president. He’ll look bad in the debates. It’s too much. And he’s — I think, going to lose. He will be Ruth Bader Biden, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the presidency. It’s not a good look. And any 50-ish, not stupid woke Democrat with a D by their name. People just vote down on that person can win,” Maher added.

“Easily,” Carville said. “If we had somebody under 60 and ran against Trump, we’d get 55%.”

Watch above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

