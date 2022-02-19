JD Vance Doesn’t ‘Really Care What Happens to Ukraine’ and Is ‘Sick’ of Biden Focusing on Ukrainian Border Instead of Southern Border

Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance said he doesn’t “really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another” and is “sick” of President Joe Biden focusing on the Ukrainian border instead of the U.S. southern border.

In remarks on Steve Bannon‘s War Room Pandemic, Vance — a Marine Corps veteran — said he and two others from his block who enlisted after high school did not serve “to go and fight Vladimir Putin because he didn’t believe in transgender rights…which is what the U.S. State Department is saying is a major problem with Russia.”

“At the end of the day, we served to defend our own country and I think it’s ridiculous that we’re focused on this border in Ukraine,” Vance added.

While the State Department has highlighted Russia’s dismal record on LGBT issues, Biden has said he is invested in the build-up along Ukraine’s border due to the security and stability implications an invasion would have.

“If Russia decides to invade, that would also have consequences here at home. But the American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost,” Biden said in a speech.

Vance went on to say he doesn’t “really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another,” and instead cares more about issues related to the U.S.-Mexican border.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another,” Vance said. “I do care about the fact that in my community right now, the leading cause of death among 18 to 45-year-olds is Mexican fentanyl that’s coming across the southern border.”

He continued: “I’m sick of Joe Biden focusing on the border of a country I don’t care about while he lets the border of his own country become a total war zone.”

Watch above, via The War Room Pandemic

