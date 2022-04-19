Jen Psaki Disses Twitter: It’s ‘Very White, It’s Very Liberal, It’s Very Coastal’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed Twitter as “very white,” “very liberal” and “very coastal.”

During an interview published on Tuesday with former CNN chief White House correspondent Jessica Yellin, on her News Not Noise podcast, Yellin said, “What’s mystifying to me is all the Republicans I know do not identify with that part of the Republican Party. They’re sort of astonished this is happening from where you sit.

“Why is this far right fringe ideology moving into the mainstream? Do you think it’s a function of social media of partisan news sources? Or is it Trump’s legacy?”

Psaki responded:

Probably a combo. We certainly know that there is a fear of Trump or a commitment or a dedication to Trump that still exists among many, many, many in the Republican Party who don’t know what to do and may privately disagree with him in many ways. What’s also true is that we’re dealing with an incredibly fractured media environment and an incredibly fractured social media environment that promotes extreme right, promotes extremes. And you know, I saw some statistic the other day about Twitter. I mean, I use Twitter. Every reporter uses Twitter. I don’t think we should deny it. We all use it. But we’re basically talking to ourselves right on Twitter, on cable. All of these things. And if you look at the statistics, you know, only about 20 percent of the public, maybe less is on Twitter. Twitter is very white, it’s very liberal, it’s very coastal. And sometimes it becomes a self-perpetuating thing. Where Twitter drives media coverage, media coverage drops Twitter. It becomes this circle that may not be identified with where people in the public are. But it’s hard to know.

Listen above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com