Joe Rogan Admits He Doesn’t Have Goals For His Life: ‘I Just Try to Do Better’

Podcast giant Joe Rogan candidly admitted that he doesn’t have goals for himself but instead focuses on getting “better” in various aspects of his life.

On the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan interviewed author Steven Pressfield.

During the conversation the topic of goals arose and the clip began to circulate YouTube via JRE Nation.

Pressfield, whose bestselling book on creative breakthroughs, The War of Art, has heavily influenced Rogan, asked about where the podcaster sees himself in the years to come.

“Where do you see yourself in five years or 10 years?” Pressfield asked.

“Or let me put it a different way. It’s clear to me that you are exploring something and… you’re trying to project your mind into another greater realm. What exactly — how do you see this odyssey that you are on right now? What are you aiming for? What are you hoping to achieve 5 years, 10 years from now? Who do you hope to be?” he added.

“I don’t,” Rogan said simply. “I don’t think like that.”

“You don’t?” Pressfield asked.

“No, I just do things that I like to do. I’m very simple,” Rogan laughed.

As the conversation continued, Rogan explained his reasoning.

“No, legitimately I don’t have goals like that. I try to do better at everything that I do,” Rogan insisted. “Like, I would like to be better at archery. I would like to be better at playing pool. I’d like to be better at standup comedy. I like to be better at being a podcast host. I’d like to be better at doing UFC commentary.”

He insisted that everything he does is based off assessments of his own performance.

“So every time I do a thing, I assess my performance. I think about it. I write things down. I work hard at it. And I do the same with being a father. I do the same with being a husband. I do the same being a friend. I do the same with being an employer,” Rogan added.

Later in the conversation, Rogan said his goal, if he were to have one, was simply to understand life.

“I feel like you’re a living human being. If you’re alive, you can get better at everything you do. You get better at being a person. I think there’s an art to being a person,” he said.

“And I think that the more things you encounter, the more, disciplines you take on, the more you focus on whatever craft it is that you are obsessed with, that you — you find creatively satisfying. The more you do that, the better you get at all the things you do. That’s what I think,” Rogan added.

He elaborated that the only goal he had in the past was to make a living telling jokes.

“I don’t ever say like, ’10 years I want to be this and that. 15 years I want this to happen. I don’t think like that. I just keep going. I keep on trucking. That’s what I do,” Rogan concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

