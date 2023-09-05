Joe Rogan and Bill Maher Spar Over Who is Worse For The Country: Biden or Trump?

Joe Rogan and Bill Maher hashed out who they each believed was worse for the country, President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.

Maher and Rogan discussed the setbacks of both leading 2024 presidential candidates along with other hot political topics on the Saturday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“He just goes along with all the woke nonsense because he doesn’t want to fight that wing of his party,” Maher said, speaking of Biden. “He can’t afford to have a battle on the left. Yeah, so that’s my big issue with him.”

“My biggest issue is he lies a lot,” Rogan replied.

“Well, certainly not more than Trump. Oh, please,” Maher said.

Rogan clarified that although he believes both politicians lie, “I don’t think comparing him to Trump does anybody any good.”

Maher called the comparison necessary because they’re running against each other for the election, and Rogan declared that President Biden is “mentally compromised.”

“As if the other guy isn’t,” Maher laughed in reference to Trump.

“He speaks much clearer. He might be crazy. He might be a sociopath,” Rogan said regarding Trump.

“He’s crazy and stupid,” Maher insisted.

“Say all those things. But it still doesn’t take away from the fact that there’s something wrong with Biden. Like he makes up words, he stumbles through things. It seems like he doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s very, very old. That’s my problem with him,” Rogan said.

“Well, again, we’re living in a world where perfect is not on the menu,” Maher said bluntly.

Rogan questioned if Biden would be able to even make it to the 2024 election. Maher argued that both Biden and Trump had the same chances of making it or not.

“Both of them could die at any minute,” Rogan said. “When you were like 70, whatever, years old, 78, that’s the end of the line. I mean, you’re on ‘E’. You might make it to town, but you might die on the side of the road.”

As the conversation continued, Maher admitted, “Trump looks a lot and sounds a lot more hearty and robust. And healthy. That’s true. He’s a city roach. The worse things he eats, the stronger he gets. You cannot kill him.”

“But he’s a criminal, and he’s crazy. And he’s stupid and crazy,” Maher elaborated.

