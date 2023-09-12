Joe Rogan And Tulsi Gabbard Push Conspiracy Theory About 15-Minute Cities: ‘In Era of Covid – There’s No Surprise’

Joe Rogan and Tulsi Gabbard pushed the conspiracy theory surrounding 15-minute cities during a recent interview.

The idea for 15-minute cities was originally proposed by French Professor Carlos Moreno aimed at reducing private car use by having all the resources you could need accessible by bike or walk.

In the UK city of Oxford, English politician Duncan Enright tried to enhance the idea by trying to propose a way to reduce heavy traffic and car emissions with a permit system allowing certain residents to venture into areas based on necessity, enforced by an elaborate camera system.

Both men have received backlash for their plans to help the climate and have even been accused of conspiring against the human race by tracking peoples’ movements and enforcing a “climate lockdown.” In America, the idea has some people fearing that the concept could be used in something similar to Covid lockdowns, at least that’s what Rogan thinks.

Rogan talked about the idea with Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress turned Fox News personality, on the Thursday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“‘A rather benign urban planning concept is shaking up the English city of Oxford, sending thousands of people into the streets to protest what they say is a ‘dystopian plan’ to take away their personal freedoms and lock them into their neighborhoods,'” Rogan recited from a March 2023 Politico article titled, “Don’t lock me in my neighborhood! 15-minute city hysteria sweeps the UK.”

Rogan continued to read the article which noted the “benign urban planning concept” had been hijacked by alarmists and conspiracy theorists.

“‘News that the city council adopted a plan to embrace the 15-minute city model prompted fierce backlash, with local groups and public figures alleging that authorities planned to restrict residents to their immediate neighborhoods and strictly police their movements,'” he read.

“The idea that this that won’t happen eventually, particularly in the case of a pandemic or something where they can control people. This is not a fucking conspiracy theory,” Rogan reacted.

Rogan continued to read the article which blamed right-wing commentators for fanning the conspiracy.

“If they do limit people to those places, that is exactly what people are terrified of. If they embrace this concept and create this model and then somehow or another mandate that you stay inside that, that’s fucking dead,” Rogan said.

“In the age of the Covid lockdowns is not out — it’s — there’s no, there’s no surprise that people are –,” Gabbard said.

“If you wanted to make sure that people have all their goods and services very close to them so they could walk too. That’s a great idea,” Rogan said. “But the concept of somehow or another gating that or stopping people from going out or having checkpoints, that’s what gets people concerned. And they should be.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

