Joe Rogan Blasts Narrative That Elon Musk is a ‘Crazy’ Right Winger: ‘What Examples Do You Have?’

Joe Rogan defended his friend and Twitter CEO Elon Musk who he believed has been cast as “crazy” following his takeover of the company.

On the Monday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with journalist and Twitter Files contributor Matt Taibbi. While the Twitter Files largely dominated their conversation, Musk was also a hot topic. Musk took over the social media company in October 2022 and immediately flipped everything about Twitter on its head.

The entrepreneur drew large criticism for his handling of the takeover, which was branded by The New York Times as “two weeks of chaos.” Layoffs and reorganizing drew large negative attention to Musk. And some, including podcast host Scott Galloway, predicted the company would crash and burn as a result.

On the Monday edition of Rogan’s podcast, he called out the narratives that have surrounded Musk during the Twitter takeover.

“The narrative is spread through progressive people. Where they’ll just say it now,” Rogan said. “…I hear people in LA, I hear people that I know like, ‘Oh, Elon’s just so crazy. It’s like, well, something happened to him. He went nuts and he’s a right winger now,'” Rogan said.

“Like — How? What are you saying? Like what, what examples do you have? Like, they don’t have an example. They just have this narrative that reached them as signal. Like, ‘Elon bad now. Oh, Elon bad now. Elon bad now. Elon bad now,'” Rogan added.

Rogan explained that when asked what examples these people were basing their opinion of Elon on, it had to do with former President Donald Trump.

“‘Well, he let Trump back on the platform.’ Okay, well the Taliban’s there. You don’t have a problem with the Taliban?” Rogan said.

Rogan turned his focus to the outrage that occurred after Musk decided to let Trump back on the platform, while the same outrage was not extended to the Taliban extremist group.

“The Taliban just bought blue check marks. Do you know that?” Rogan asked Taibbi.

“Yeah, they’re buying blue check marks so they could be verified. The real terrorists. The fucking Taliban is on and no one has a problem with it. The CCP’s on Twitter, right? No one has a problem with it,” Rogan said.

Rogan advocated that someone like Trump should be allowed to stay on social media platforms.

“Trump is hilarious. He’s a ridiculous person. But don’t you think it’s better that his tweets get out there and then a bunch of people get to attack him in the tweets?” Rogan said. “And if those tweets that people attack him with are good, if people are saying good things, then those things get retweeted and liked and then they rise up to the top of the algorithm. It’s all good. Like you need a voice against someone like that.”

“You can’t have that guy howling into the wind on some QAnon forum and all those wackos are just there only talking to each other with no pushback at all. If you really don’t like Trump, you want him on Twitter,” Rogan said.

“Absolutely,” Taibbi agreed.

“You want that guy to have some pushback. You want people to be talking against what he’s saying. You want Twitter, the real Twitter now, which will actually fact-check everybody. They fact-check Biden, right? They’ll fact-check him. So if he says something stupid, they’ll go, ‘No, that’s not what’s true. Here’s what’s true.’ That would be good,” Rogan concluded.

