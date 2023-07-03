Joe Rogan called trans influencer “mentally ill” and an “attention whore” during a discussion about the boycott of Bud Light — which began after Mulvaney promoted the brand on social media.

During the most recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (in a clip flagged by Newsweek), the host — along with guest Ice Cube — sounded off about the Bud Light boycott.

“Who controls Bud Light?” Ice Cube said. “That’s the question. Why would they make a dumb decision like that? Are they trying to ruin Bud Light? Why would they want to ruin Bud Light? Are they trying to take down some of our most iconic American brands?”

“I don’t think they had any idea this was going to happen,” Rogan replied. “This ESG (environmental, social, and governance) thing, that everybody has to dedicate a certain amount of time to woke stuff.”

“Who mandates that?” Ice Cube asked.

“That’s a good question,” Rogan said.

Rogan then brought up Alissa Heinerscheid — the Anheuser-Busch marketing executive who was behind the brand’s partnership with Mulvaney.

“The problem is also you get these people coming out of college, like this lady who made the decision for Bud Light,” Rogan said. “She’s gone through the university system, she’s in the corporate system, and she’s a woman. And she thinks, ‘we have to be more inclusive.’ And that’s all the language everyone’s using today. So they don’t know any real people. They don’t know regular people.

“They have no idea if you take a brand like Bud Light, which is known for blue-collar drinking people — they like to fuckin’ watch football and drink Bud Light. And then all of a sudden, you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention whore. And you make a big deal out of putting this person … on a Bud Light can, and they freak the fuck out.”

This is not the first time Rogan has called Mulvaney an “attention whore.” During an April podcast, Rogan said.”“There’s like interviews with the lady who is the head of Bud Light talking about why they did it and about the old sort of frat culture attached to Bud Light dismissing the people, like the humor of the people that like Bud Light.

“And so they’re gonna change that with this crazy attention whore on day 365 of being a woman,” Rogan added, referencing Mulvaney. “It’s so stupid and cliche. It fucking — it hurts my feelings. It’s so dumb. This is a company in deep shit, bro.”

Rogan and Ice Cube proceeded to discuss the backlash against Target over its annual collection of Pride-themed merchandise.

“Target lost billions of dollars,” Rogan said. “People are sick of this shit. They’re sick of social things like that that are controversial, getting stuffed into your face and where you have to accept it. And people are like, ‘I don’t wanna accept it. I’m just here for fucking toilet paper.'”

