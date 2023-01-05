Joe Rogan Commends Greta Thunberg for ‘Tweet of the Year’ Mocking Andrew Tate’s Arrest: ‘That Sh*ts Hilarious’

Podcast host Joe Rogan recently commended activist Greta Thunberg for having the “tweet of the year,” after her social media spat with controversial influencer Andrew Tate, arrested recently on human trafficking charges.

During the Thursday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host spoke with Barstool President Dave Portnoy on Tate’s arrest the host of charges.

Although Rogan admitted he wasn’t too sure about what was going on with Tate or his arrest, he said it’s no surprise that people would be happy to see Tate “go down.”

“I don’t know what’s happening. Right? Like what really happened? And why is Romania going after him? Are they being pressured by someone else to do this? Like what is the reason why they’re doing it? And what do they have on him? I don’t know,” Rogan said.

Portnoy agreed.

“They want him to go down and they want him — he represents something. He represents toxic masculinity,” Rogan added.

“He is sort of toxic. I mean, he’s said crazy stuff,” Portnoy said.

As the conversation continued, Rogan brought up the Twitter fight between Thunberg and Tate, which occurred in December.

Out of nowhere, Tate tweeted at Thunberg on December 27th, bragging about his carbon emissions.

“Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start,” he wrote. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg replied on December 28th, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Tate responded with a video, telling Thunberg to “get a life” while dressed in a robe and eating pizza from a local shop in Romania.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

A day later, Tate would be arrested in Romania on human trafficking charges. Thunberg would tweet out, “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” suggesting Tate’s location was exposed by the logo on the pizza box, although authorities say that the pizza had nothing to do with their investigation or locating him.

The tweet has garnered over 140.4 million views.

“He’s making fun of Greta Thunberg and then he gets fucking arrested right afterwards. It’s kind of hilarious the way it happens. Like people said that’s the biggest like self — self-owned ‘L,'” Rogan said.

“It was Greta. I mean it was okay,” Portnoy replied.

“It’s kind of funny when she said ‘That’s what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” Rogan said. “That shit’s hilarious. That shit’s hilarious. You gotta give it to her — And also like, why are you going after some 19-year-old autistic girl whose really into climate change?”

Later in the conversation, Rogan used the Thunberg and Tate twitter debacle as a perfect example of why social media is good and banning people like Tate isn’t necessarily the answer.

“I don’t think banning people is the way. I think this exchange with Greta Thunberg is the perfect example of how to counteract that,” Rogan said.

“Like she just mocks him and then he gets arrested and she has the fucking tweet of the year making fun of his arrest. In a fucking perfect one-liner,” he added.

“I mean it’s genius. That’s why it’s good that someone like that is on social media because you get, you get a chance for people to participate in the conversation,” he concluded.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

