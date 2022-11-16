Joe Rogan Declares Misinformation a ‘Sh*t Term’, Says Spotify Has Done a Good Job Handling His Controversies

Joe Rogan talked this week about facing actual cancellation at the beginning of this year from artists who demanded Spotify drop the podcast star over his comments and interviews about covid.

Back in January, singers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell were among several stars that pulled their discography from the site after demanding Rogan be removed from Spotify.

The company declined and instead opted to introduce labels to content pertaining to covid.

Rogan has previously stated in a video on Instagram that he did not purposefully promote misinformation and was simply having open dialogue with guests about the pandemic.

During the Tuesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he spoke with comedian Neal Brennan about the situation and branded misinformation a “shit term.”

“How did you deal with the Spotify — What’s that day like? The day of the boycotts and all that stuff?” Brennan asked.

“They had never experienced anything like that before, so it was interesting to see how they would handle it,” Rogan began. “They handled it really well.”

“When I made that video, like one of the things I really wanted to get out there was a lot of the things they were saying were misinformation. Like, that’s a shit word. It’s a shit term. We’re talking about things that are proven to be true now. And when I was talking about them, a lot of the things that I was talking about were already on the cover of Newsweek,” he added.

“And then on CNN they were saying cloth masks don’t work. There’s all things that I had read and talked to people about before. I’m like, ‘You gotta recognize like what you’re calling disinformation — six months from now could be just accepted fact.’ And that’s what we’re seeing over and over and over again with this,” Rogan said.

Rogan alluded to letting the drama unfold on its own, saying to counter argue with all the different points of criticism is a “game dummies play.”

“If you feel like you didn’t express yourself correctly, or if you feel like there’s something more to say about it, definitely do that too. But to counter all the different points of criticism and also — that’s a game dummies play. There’s a dummy game and that dummy game is — attack you so that you have to respond back to them… It’s trolling,” Rogan said.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

