Joe Rogan Goes After Howard Stern: ‘He Was a F*cking Pioneer,’ But ‘Now He’s Woke’

Podcast titan Joe Rogan is calling out Howard Stern — blasting the legendary shock jock for being “woke.”

On the Saturday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with comedians Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis to discuss, among other topics, religious ideology. Gillis brought up an interview that Stern had with a former Westboro Baptist Church member.

“If you’re one of those right wing Christian groups and you know, and you — you go, well maybe if someone gets raped, they shouldn’t have to carry a kid,” Rogan began. “And then they all surround you. ‘You’re talking about murdering, murdering an innocent human life, murdering.'”

“It’s like the fucking — the Westboro chick that got out of it,” Gillis added. “She was on fucking — Howard Stern’s Hollywood Squares. It’s one of my favorite things. You ever see those Hollywood Squares?”

Gillis elaborated that the person was featured on a block called “gay haters.” Rogan chimed in with his thoughts on Stern.

“Look — what he did — I mean, look, people to this day, they make fun of Howard Stern cause of who he is now and the way he behaves now. That guy’s the man,” Rogan said.

“He was the fucking pioneer — when he was the king of all media and he was telling everybody to suck his dick. And the FCC was going after him. The government was fining him. They were fining his businesses, fucking millions of dollars. And he was out there doing wild shit on the radio,” Rogan added.

“And now he’s woke,” Rogan said. “It’s crazy.”

