Joe Rogan Goes Off About Lia Thomas: It’s a ‘F*cking Crime’ Other Women Have to Compete Against Her

Joe Rogan went after trans swimmer Lia Thomas and the use of pronouns during a recent episode of his podcast.

On the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with physician Peter Attia. While their conversation revolved around health, politics, and even Taylor Swift, the topic of trans athletes and pronouns eventually came up.

“This trans athlete thing fucking blows my mind — how many people go along with this,” Rogan said. “It just blows my mind.”

“Swimming, I mean that Lia Thomas is still the number one swimmer in the world and it’s a biological male. Period. End of discussion. It’s madness. And not only that, hasn’t even gotten — penis removed and has sex with women apparently,” Rogan said. “The whole thing is so crazy that you can call yourself a woman and then you’re a woman. And like, this has nothing to do with trans rights. It just has to do with humans.”

Rogan said that his take had nothing to do with being transphobic, but in fact centered on fairness in sports. Rogan and his producer Jamie Vernon also commented that Thomas had graduated and set her sites on possibly competing in the Olympics.

“It’s just what they’ve done to those other girls that are competing against her is just a fucking crime. It’s horrible. Imagine if you’re a biological woman, you are working your ass off. You are fully dedicated to being the best of the best. You’re dotting all your I’s and crossing all your T’s. You are watching your diet. You are watching your recovery. You are fucking trying. And this person who just decides they’re a woman with testosterone flowing through their body for their entire life — just dominates you. It’s fucking maddening,” Rogan said.

Rogan ranted that the whole thing was “nonsense” and signified that “we are a society that needs a real problem.”

“We are fixating on these fucking very strange issues and deciding that we’re gonna correct all the inequities and inequality in the world by allowing these people to express their truth,” Rogan said.

While both Rogan and Attia discussed trans prisoners being placed in different jails based on their gender of choice, the conversation rounded to how they’re dealing with the complexities of these topics with their kids.

“It’s an interesting time to be raising kids too. And you see what they come home kind of hearing,” Attia said. “I feel pretty fortunate where we are.”

“Yeah, it’s a little different in Texas. But not totally different,” Rogan said. “My daughter was going to school with this one girl who would get angry if you did not call her ‘they’ or ‘them.’ She wore makeup and, you know, she looked like a girl. But if you said ‘her,’ — it’s like, okay, you’re playing games here. Like this is a game.”

“Even if a person says, ‘Look, I’m gonna do my best to remember this, if it really makes you feel better.’ But you can’t override like your entire lifetime of regular pronouns and remember that you’re a, ‘they’ not a ‘she,'” Attia said.

“Also, you’re a biological female and you’re wearing makeup and a dress so this is all nonsense,” Rogan added.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

