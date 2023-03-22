Joe Rogan: ‘Mainstream Media Corporations Are So Corrupt’

Joe Rogan went after what he called the “corrupt” mainstream media during a recent podcast episode.

On the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with neuroscientist Andrew Huberman. During their discussion the topic of trust in media arose — using the Covid lab leak theory as a primary example of how media shifts and changes narratives.

A clip from their interaction began circulating via The Post Millennial on Twitter.

“If it was not for independent journalism, we would be in a pickle,” Rogan said bluntly. “We would be in a really bad state because a lot of people got duped by… the pharmaceutical industry, the medical industry, the military industrial complex. They’ve been duped by so many different companies and corporations that have a vested interest in getting one narrative out.”

“And if you can get that narrative out through the traditional pipelines of mainstream media, with no one fact checking, no one interfering, no independent journalists saying, ‘Actually that’s not true at all. Here’s why they did that. This was the influence. Here’s where the money is. We have emails we can show you. They were influenced,'” Rogan explained.

Rogan praised independent journalism and slammed mainstream media for being indebted to advertisers.

“If it wasn’t for them, we would be fucked,” he said. “And it’s one of the beautiful things about the internet today. The internet today allows people like that to thrive because these mainstream media corporations are so corrupt. They’re so obviously indebted to the companies that pay for their advertising.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com