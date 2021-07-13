The United States track and field team is gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics without superstar sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and Joe Rogan thinks it’s “horse sh*t.”

Richardson recently tested positive for marijuana, earning a 30-day suspension from the sport. She could have returned in time to compete in the 4 x 100 meter relay, but USA Track and Field announced they would not add Richardson to the roster.

“100 percent horse sh*t,” Rogan said on his podcast. “The Olympics are disgusting, because that lady should be getting paid millions of dollars,” he added of Richardson.

“All the winners of the gold medals, all those people that are generating insane amounts of wealth for the Olympics, they should get a giant piece of that,” Rogan told his guest Brian Simpson. “They’re responsible for the reason why people are watching the Olympics.”

“The networks are making it (money) and the IOC is making it and all these other people are making it and the athletes, the whole reason people are tuning in, they get nothing. It’s insane!” Rogan said. “It’s a disgusting, corrupt system.”

Many countries do award Olympic athletes with money for winning medals, but it fails at coming close to the amount of money they deserve. The United States will pay Olympians $37,500 for winning gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze, with team sports splitting the payout evenly.

Rogan’s desire to see medalists get paid parallels arguments that have long been made in favor of college athletes receiving financial compensation. The Olympics have been a rare opportunity for NCAA athletes to get paid, with the NCAA allowing them to keep cash winnings for medals. However, this year, because of changes to name, image and likeness policies, college Olympic athletes are finally eligible for new money-making opportunities.

