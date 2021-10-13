Joe Rogan Praises Tucker Carlson: He Doesn’t ‘Mock’ or ‘Disparage’ Liberal Guests on His Show

Joe Rogan praised Tucker Carlson on his show this week, singling out his ability to invite left wing guests on his show without mocking or disparaging them. The comment might sound strange to viewers of the Fox News host: Carlson gained infamy for his brutal mockery and disparagement of liberal guests.

Rogan made the comment during a conversation with Alex Berenson — whose claims about Covid-19 led The Atlantic to dub him “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man” — on Tuesday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience. At one point, Berenson compared Rogan’s interview style to Carlson.

“We’ll also talk to anybody,” Rogan replied. “Tucker has a lot of left wing people on and he doesn’t disparage them or criticize them or mock them.” He noted that Carlson has had Bret Weinstein and Tulsi Gabbard on his show.

“I think his discussions that he has on his show are some of the most nuanced, in that he is willing to have conversations with anybody,” Rogan said, adding, “He’ll talk about all kinds of things, and I think that’s very important in this time that you have people like him.”

Yet while Carlson now no longer has as many liberal guests on his show as he once did, he has a long history of mocking and disparaging left wing guests.

One of the more infamous encounters: In 2016, Carlson invited writer Lauren Duca, then of Teen Vogue, on his show.

After constantly interrupting her throughout the interview, Duca called Carlson “a partisan hack that’s just attacking me ad nauseam and not allowing me to speak.” He replied, furious, that she should “stick to the thigh-high boots.”

He later apologized for the outburst, but called his guest “vapid,” “barking,” and a “not very impressive 26-year-old blogger” seconds later.

The moment was so belittling that The Daily Show recently included it in a segment that facetiously congratulated Fox News for “25 years of sexual harassment.”

Carlson also repeatedly mocked and laughed at Washington Post media reporter Erik Wemple during a 2017 interview, calling him a “political hack” who was “obsessive about Fox News.”

Among several other disparaging remarks, Carlson also suggested Wemple was a “stalker,” saying, “Well, let me say what I am, which is uncomfortable by how closely you’re watching our show. I’m not going to call you a stalker, but that’s kind of the vibe I’m getting a little bit, if I can be honest.”

Carlson would later produce mugs with an embarrassing image of Wemple’s face, which he sold online.

In another interview, Carlson was confronted by a Dutch historian, and responded by calling his guest a “moron” who was “too f*cking annoying” to speak with.

“Why don’t you go f*ck yourself, you tiny brain,” Carlson added. The interview was never aired.

One more: The Fox News host interviewed Michael Avenatti in 2018, and throughout the interview ran multiple chyrons referring to the (now-disgraced) attorney as a “CREEPY PORN LAWYER”.

Watch above, via the Joe Rogan Experience.

