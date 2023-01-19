Joe Rogan Predicts Trump’s Return to Twitter Will Mean Death of Truth Social

Joe Rogan recently speculated that the only reason former President Donald Trump wasn’t back on Twitter was for the sake of saving his own platform Truth Social.

On the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with researchers Ben van Kerkwyk and Jimmy Corsetti, both of whom focus on the study of ancient civilizations.

During their discussion, the topic of Trump’s Twitter account being reinstated arose. In November of last year Elon Musk reinstated the account, but Trump has yet to make a first post back.

“Well, he can’t even tweet anymore, right?” Rogan began the discussion. “Because he’s got a deal with Truth Social — it seems like. Because they gave him his Twitter account back and he won’t even use it.”

“Yeah, I don’t think him and Musk are friends. I suspect,” Corsetti said.

“Well, I don’t think it’s that. I don’t think he’s allowed to — I think he has a deal. If I had to guess, this is pure speculation, but he has his own social media network and it’s very valuable, right?” Rogan explained.

“So the only way that Truth Social is valuable at all is if he’s not using Twitter,” Rogan said. “If he starts using Twitter, I mean he has like 29 million Twitter followers or something crazy like that. If he starts using that, no one’s gonna pay attention to Truth Social.”

“Like, why would I go over there and watch a bunch of QANON wackos, like, scream about like Pizzagate when there’s Twitter, I could just go to Twitter and read what he has to say,” he added.

Rogan also expressed surprise that people left the platform because Trump was reinstated.

“I’m like, ‘Do you understand that the fucking Communist Party of China is on Twitter? Do you understand that the Taliban’s on Twitter? Do you understand how many fucking people are on Twitter? And you’re mad that Trump’s back,'” he said.

Later in the conversation, Rogan returned to his original theory about why Trump has stayed off Twitter.

“If you got a fucking figurehead as big as Donald Trump and he’s banned from Twitter and you say, ‘This is the only way to get the voice of the king,’ and you put it on Truth Social, people are gonna invest in that. And if they’re gonna invest in that, they’re gonna be very hesitant. ‘Well, how do I know he is not gonna go back to Twitter?'” Rogan explained.

“‘Well he won’t, he’s not allowed to,'” Rogan theorized. “I mean, that’s just me guessing. I have no idea. I’m totally talking outta my ass. But I would imagine that he has some sort of a deal.”

“Also, I would imagine that if that is his company, he would be wise enough to go, ‘You know what? This is worth nothing if I go onto Twitter,'” Rogan concluded.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com