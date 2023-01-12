Joe Rogan Says Biden Getting Caught With Classified Documents is ‘Kind of Hilarious’

Podcast host Joe Rogan called the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s think tank offices in D.C. “hilarious.”

During the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, he spoke with former CIA officer Mike Baker.

At one point during their conversation, the topic of classified documents came up.

“What did you think about Biden getting busted with classified documents? It’s kind of hilarious,” Rogan said.

“It is. It is one of those funny moments, right?” Baker laughed.

“Regardless of — I don’t think they’re gonna — they’re not gonna knock down the doors at the University of Pennsylvania where they found these things, right?” he added.

“The truth is, it happens with every administration, right? Document control isn’t that difficult, right?” Baker insisted. “You should be able to know which documents are secret, put them in a box over here, top secret over here, and then special code word, put them over here and you account for all those documents.”

As the conversation continued, Rogan turned the discussion to the think tank.

“Some of these get a great deal of funding. And — actually, that’s an interesting point because sometimes the funding comes from unusual sources, like perhaps the Chinese,” Baker speculated.

“So the Chinese might be funding a think tank that has classified documents in it?” Rogan asked.

While Baker couldn’t confirm the information specifically pertaining to Biden’s think tank, he claimed it was “not outside the realm of possibility.”

Producer Jamie Vernon pulled up an article from the New York Post from April 2022 which revealed $54 million dollars in “Chinese gifts” had been donated to the University of Pennsylvania.

According to the Post, “Most of the anonymous donations came after the university announced in February 2017 that it would create the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.”

“What the fuck, man? $54 million in gifts. That’s just like, you know, yo-yos and shit. Xboxes,” Rogan said in reaction to the article.

“That to me is more interesting than the fact that he had almost 10 documents there,” Baker said. “Because again, every administration does it. It would’ve been amazing if Biden hadn’t had classified documents sitting somewhere.”

Baker believed there might not be any consequences to the discovery.

“Republicans thought it was an ‘a-ha!’ moment. I don’t think they’re gonna get anywhere with that. I don’t, ’cause I don’t think people genuinely care,” Baker said.

“What’s crazy is that the documents being there are the big story. Not that China gave them 50 plus million dollars,” Rogan concluded.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

—

