Joe Rogan Says He Would Never Have Murderous ‘Dictator’ Putin on His Podcast: ‘Are You Out of Your F*cking Mind?’

Joe Rogan has vowed not to have Russian President Vladimir Putin on his podcast.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan chatted with fellow comedian Bert Kreischer about the latest events in the world of comedy and culture.

At one point during their conversation, Kreischer joked, “You know, Putin’s gotta listen to your podcast, right?”

“I hope so. Hey, what’s up bro?” Rogan replied sarcastically.

Kreischer asked Rogan if he would consider meeting Putin if the leader offered to fly him to Russia to which Rogan immediately said, “Nay.”

Rogan cited the story of Patriots owner Robert Kraft losing his Super Bowl ring to Putin during a 2005 meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

“What about the prospect of you hanging out with Putin and turning him into a cooler dude,” pressed Kreischer.

“Are you out of your fucking mind? Yeah. ‘Hey, forget about all those people that you killed that were your political opponents. Let’s be cool now. Just be a different person, now. Be a totally different human with a totally different background that wasn’t in the KGB, that isn’t a dictator, that doesn’t control information and control what news gets distributed to your people,'” Rogan ranted.

Kreischer explained that meeting North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un would interest him.

“What interests me is Trump meeting him. That was interesting,” Rogan said. “After he called him ‘Little Rocket Man’ — goes to meet him. Shakes his hand. They’re all smiling. That’s an awful game.”

“I mean, if you’re the president of the United States like Trump, but you’re trying to make, you know, foreign relationships better, you’re supposed to do that — It’s also the fucking mocking glare that Trump gives everyone,” Rogan seethed.

“When Trump’s talking to someone, it’s always like, ‘Be nice or I’m going to talk shit,'” Rogan added.

He began to explain the atrocities facing North Korean citizens because of Kim Jong Un.

“It’s horrific shit what they did. Horrific shit. But it all was under the guise of making a more equitable society, making a more fair and just world,” he explained.

“What’s the difference between shaking hands with our president?” Kreischer asked.

“It’s a big difference,” Rogan said.

“The way this country is run, it’s not perfect, but the way this country is run is so fucking superior to any system that is anywhere else in the world. Because of the checks and balances that were put in place by the founding fathers,” Rogan explained.

