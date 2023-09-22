Joe Rogan Says He Would Vote For RFK Jr. But Doubts He’ll Get The Opportunity

Joe Rogan revealed that he would vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the 2024 presidential election if given the chance, but that the opportunity probably won’t come.

Rogan spoke at length about RFK Jr. during an interview with journalist Alex Berenson on the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“What do you think of RFK Jr?” Rogan asked.

“I like him personally. I’ve been interviewed by him. I think he’s right to raise questions about the mRNA’s. I don’t agree with a lot of the details of what he says,” Berenson said, referencing RFK Jr.’s outspoken criticism of vaccines.

“He’s a fascinating guy,” Rogan said. “I really enjoyed talking to him. What’s really important is his work as an environmental attorney, what he did with the Hudson River. He cleaned up the Hudson River, a lot of it based on him winning cases. And he really cares about people. Genuinely does. I think he’s a good person. I really do,” Rogan explained.

When asked by Berenson if he would vote for him for president, Rogan didn’t hesitate in his reply.

“Yeah, I’d vote for him. Yeah, I would. I don’t think I’m going to get that opportunity,” Rogan laughed.

“I have a feeling they’ve got some rascally tricks up their sleeves to keep him from ever challenging. And there’s not going to be any debates, that’s for sure. I mean, this is like a show that I can’t stop watching. If I wasn’t personally involved, it wasn’t, you know, something going on in the country that I live in, I would be like, ‘Wow, this show is crazy.’ Is that guy going to make it? Like, what’s going to happen? Is she going to be the president like or is Russia gonna nuke us?” Rogan said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

