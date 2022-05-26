Joe Rogan Says His Ego Should ‘Not Be Encouraged’ But ‘Squashed As Much as Possible’, Credits Pot for Keeping Him Kind

Joe Rogan admitted that his “ego should not be encouraged” and marijuana is a way to help him regulate his personality, during a recent interview.

Speaking with podcast host Lex Fridman on the Thursday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the two began discussing drug use.

Fridman jokingly said, “You could be an expert witness for the Johnny Depp trial on alcohol and drugs.”

Rogan replied, “No, I can’t be on drugs cause I — there’s too many drugs I’m uninitiated in like no cocaine experience whatsoever. None.”

“Do you wish, there’s a part of your life where you’ve experienced that?” Fridman asked.

“It’s good to get crazy. Getting crazy is good for comedians. Like it’s good to get drunk. It’s good to get — I have a very specific kind of mind where my ego should not be encouraged,” Rogan added.

“In fact, be squashed as much as possible. Humility should be encouraged at every turn. And what does that to me is marijuana,” Rogan said. “Marijuana is the perfect drug for me. Cause marijuana calms me down, makes me sweeter, much more friendly, much more affectionate, much more kind, much more generous, and more creative.”

“I think about things more. I have an ape mind. My mind is, you know, — I don’t wanna encourage confidence. I have plenty of that,” Rogan added.

“The opposite and just a little bit of anxiety and paranoia,” Fridman said.

“I like it,” Rogan said.

Fridman asked about his view on alcohol and whether that offered the same effect.

“Alcohol is just like a social lubricant for me. It makes me silly. Like I’m not a mean drunk. I’m a happy drunk,” Rogan added. “I get happy. I talk a lot of shit. I laugh a lot. I want people to know. I love them.”

He concluded, “I think that’s good for me, but in moderation, like the drunkest I’ve ever I ever get is really on the podcast. Cause you’re sitting here for hours and hours and just drinking and talking.”

