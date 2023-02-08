Joe Rogan Says Kanye West is Not A Bad Person: ‘You Can Call it Illness or You Could Instead Say He’s Got This Gift’

Joe Rogan assured listeners that controversial rapper formerly known as Kanye West is truly not a bad person during a recent episode of his podcast.

On the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with comedian Punkie Johnson to discuss current events, and at one point, the rapper’s name was invoked.

“Like Kanye could change his name every week and people would keep up,” Rogan said.

“Kanye could do whatever he want. Kanye done did some shit. Kanye’s still popping,” Johnson said.

Both agreed that despite West’s controversial past comments and actions he won’t be going away anytime soon.

“He’s too talented. I don’t think he’s a bad person. I think Kanye — the mistakes that he’s made, I think he’s — he’ll be pretty honest about it,” Rogan said.

“He’s mentally ill. And that mental illness allows him to have insane productivity with music. I mean, you can call it illness or you could instead say he’s got this gift and this gift sometimes fucking shoots off live rounds in all sorts of different directions. But what it can do is produce some of the best fucking music ever and fucking amazing jams,” Rogan added.

“Kanye had some bangers. Like that mind that creates those bangers also says crazy shit about Hitler,” Rogan laughed.

“Kanye, what are you doing? Why would you say that?” Johnson said.

Although Rogan acknowledged that West could be both petty and ruthless, he said, “That’s the same mind that makes him be insanely prolific. That’s the same mind that has like this genius association to sound in music.”

Rogan doubled down on comments he had made previously that West should be allowed back on social media.

“I’m just glad he’s done simmered down,” Johnson said.

“He doesn’t have a place to blow it off anymore, you know, which I also think is not good. I think it’s probably better to just let him say ridiculous shit on Twitter and let people refute it. You know? I don’t think it’s a good — you know, I don’t think it’s a good move to eliminate a guy like that from being able to communicate. I don’t think that’s the problem,” Rogan said.

