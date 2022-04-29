Joe Rogan Says Reports of Food Shortages Scare Him: I’m ‘Worried’ To Ignore It

Joe Rogan this week said the thought of coming food shortages really scares him.

While talking with outdoorsman Remi Warren, the conversation turned to the topic of recent news articles discussing food shortages. “I don’t know why everyone is predicting these god-damn food shortages!” Rogan said.

“It’s kind of freaking me out cause I hear about it in the news constantly. ‘Food shortages are coming!'” he said. “Like how? Cause there’s so much food. What are we doing? What are we going to do differently in six months than we’re doing now that you’re assuming there’s going to be food shortages?”

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Warren replied.

“I don’t know either,” Rogan said with a worried expression.

“I think a few people could use a little less food in their life,” he joked. “So maybe there’s that. I don’t know.”

“Now there’s all the conspiracies of all the factories burning down,” Warren said.

This reference was to a slew of online rumors that circulated after a few food factories suffered fires in the last few months leading some people to believe companies were intentionally damaging the food supply. The most recent being a fire that broke out in a General Mills plant after a small plane crashed into the building in Covington, Georgia.

“I’m sure they were burning factories already,” Rogan said. “I’m sure there’s something going on. How many factories are there? How many food factories are there? Are there thousands? Have we lost two? Like, what’s going on there? What should I be scared of?”

Rogan continued, “there’s so much money in keeping people scared. It’s fucked. Because like, when you look at the news online, the value of a ‘clickbaity’ title is undeniable. When you get a good title like ‘Food Shortages’, everyones like ‘my children may starve, let me click.’ You are instantaneously drawn into it. They’re rewarded so they continue to publish more fear mongering articles.”

“Maybe some of those articles actually cause it, as well,” Warren speculated. “Panic buying and all that kind of stuff.”

“I’m worried I’m gonna — that it’s a cry wolf type situation and I’m gonna ignore it and then I’m going to go to the supermarket and there’s no rice. How come you guys don’t have any rice? There’s no more rice? Where do you get rice? Is there another store where I can get rice? No more rice! What are we doing?”

“Right now, if there was a food shortage I would be fine for quite a while,” Warren said calmly.

“As long as the power stays on and the freezers keep running — good to go. My family could eat and my friends could eat for a year,” Rogan said.

