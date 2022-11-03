Joe Rogan Says The Best Way To Deal With Kanye West is to Have a Conversation with Him ‘and Correct All the Things That He’s Saying’

Joe Rogan believes the best way to deal with controversial rapper Kanye West, is to sit down and have a conversation with him about his views and public comments.

On a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience he sat down with Dr. Phil McGraw to discuss the current state of society and culture.

During the conversation, the pair talked about cancel culture and in particular, Kanye West’s latest headline-making behavior, including anti-Semitic commentary that has cost him a fortune.

McGraw began by addressing the controversy surrounding some of his recent episodes, where Media Matters called his show a “safe space” for right-wing media personalities.

“I’m gonna let both sides say what they have to say and let people make up their own minds about what they want to think and what they wanna feel,” McGraw said.

“Well, that’s the way things are supposed to be held,” Rogan affirmed.

“That’s the way things are supposed to be done. When you really wanna solve a problem, you gotta let both people talk and you gotta figure out who’s right and who’s wrong. And that’s why censorship is so dangerous because the correct answer to censorship, like this whole Kanye West thing, you know, Kanye West is being canceled by all these organizations and they removed — the best way to handle Kanye West is the way Lex Friedman did,” he added.

“Have a conversation with him and correct all the things that he’s saying that you think are wrong or that you think are generalizing or you think that you think are, misrepresentative of the truth,” Rogan continued.

Rogan admitted that unfortunately this is not the world we live in today.

“The world we live in today we wanna erase people if we don’t agree with them. And then the problem with that is it scares people into communicating freely cause they’re worried that they’re gonna be erased next so they’ll conform,” Rogan said.

“You’re forcing people to conform to a very particular way of thinking and it reinforces these ideas that you know, you have to be a part of this one particular group of ideas and thoughts. And if you’re not, there’s consequences to that. And so people self censor,” he added.

