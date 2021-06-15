Joe Rogan Sounds Off on ‘Idiotic’ Regulations That Shuttered Small Businesses During Covid: ‘How The F*ck Do They Ever Come Back?!’

Joe Rogan went off on the regulations imposed on small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, questioning “how the f*ck” they could survive following the lockdowns.

Rogan invited comedian Annie Lederman to his podcast on Tuesday, in which the two discussed their pandemic experiences — with Lederman admitting that lockdown was “very good” for her.

Rogan noted that Lederman likely had a good year because she was working throughout the pandemic, highlighting that those who lost jobs and businesses had a far different experience.

The host then pointed to a study that reported that 37 percent of small businesses in the United States have permanently closed amid the pandemic.

“How they fuck do they ever come back, if they do?” Rogan asked. “Imagine if you worked for 30 years of your life for something, you built it up. You’re getting by, you’re doing well, you make a good living, and then all of a sudden, it’s gone.”

Lederman recognized the grim statistic, yet added that “life is unpredictable.”

“This isn’t really unpredictable, this is just foolishness,” Rogan responded, pointing to the fact that these businesses closed due to government regulations that allowed big businesses such as Target to stay open despite lockdowns.

Lederman called the discrepancy “weird,” prompting Rogan to shut down the descriptor and instead label the regulations “idiotic.”

The podcast host then offered up a theory from “the most cynical and conspiracy-minded” — claiming the regulations could have been a tactful way for the United States government to “get rid of these small businesses and build up these bigger businesses.”

