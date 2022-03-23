Joe Rogan thinks the U.S. government may throw the Biden “administration under the bus” because of its alleged lackadaisical approach to the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host talked about having an uneasy feeling with America’s response to Ukraine. “There’s a strange sense that the government is about to throw our administration under the bus,” Rogan said. “I get this weird sense that like as more things come out and more ridiculous Kamala Harris videos where she’s saying things that make no sense and Biden, the laptop’s coming out. You almost get this weird sense where they’re trying to just recalibrate and come up with a new strategy for running things.”

Discussing President Joe Biden’s comments yesterday that chemical weapons are a real threat from Putin, Rogan said, “When he’s saying they’re about to use chemical weapons or nuclear weapons, what does that mean and what happens if that happens?”

He continued, “This is terrifying, our whole situation doesn’t have any bright paths. They’re not like, ‘This is what needs to be done. And this is how the Ukrainians can bring about peace.'”

He was joined by former Facebook product manager Antonio Garcia Martinez who had recently returned from Ukraine. He believes it’s a positive sign to see the Russian’s at the negotiating table to end the war.

Rogan concluded, “but then you’re still next door to some people who killed tens of thousands of civilians, over nothing.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

