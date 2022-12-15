Joe Rogan Tries to Dissuade Apple TV’s Echo 3 Screenwriter From Joining TikTok: It ‘Really Should Be Illegal’

Podcast host Joe Rogan tried to sway his friend away from joining TikTok during a recent podcast episode.

On the Thursday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with screenwriter Mark Boal, to discuss his new project Echo 3 on Apple TV+.

During the conversation, the topic of social media arose and Boal explained to Rogan that he prefers not to have Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“I know it exists. I’m just like, I don’t have that, like Facebook, Twitter,” Boal explained.

“You don’t have any of those things?” Rogan asked. “Good for you.”

“Like Instagram too,” Boal added. “I just — I just went on TikTok recently.”

“Oh no — That’s the worst,” laughed Rogan.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” Boal replied.

“That’s Chinese spyware. I mean — really is,” Rogan said. ‘Like, really should be illegal.”

“I mean, everyone’s already so up in my shit. I did — I spent two years investigating — preparing a piece on Trump and Russia where I like went to the Ukraine. Like my — that horse left the barn a while ago. The Chinese can have what they want. There’s nothing in there anyway,” Boal laughed.

Rogan has long been a critic of TikTok, often discussing on his platform the lengths the app’s company will go to mine data from its users.

These concerns were echoed by the U.S. Senate earlier Wednesday as they voted to ban the app from all government-issued devices, which was passed unanimously.

This was followed by another bill introduced to Congress this week that aims to have the app banned nationwide.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

