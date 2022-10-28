John Fetterman’s Wife Gisele Says ‘Historically Swimming in America’ is ‘Very Racist’

John Fetterman’s wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman made a claim about swimming in America during a recent interview that’s raising eyebrows.

Barreto Fetterman was a guest on the iGen Politics, discussing the upcoming midterm elections and her husband’s campaign for the senate seat of Pennsylvania.

In a clip circulating on Twitter via Breaking911, Barreto Fetterman claimed that “historically, swimming in America — it’s very racist.”

According to Fox News, the conversation began with a discussion of the lieutenant governor’s mansion in Pennsylvania.

While John Fetterman took over as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania in 2019, Gisele admitted the couple wasn’t too excited to have the home that came along with the position, and even declined to live in the residence.

“While we did not want the mansion, that mansion came with the pool and the pool I wanted,” she said.

She explained that her plan was to develop the property for public use.

“And the dream was to open this pool and make it a public pool, turn it into the people’s pool, and ensure that young people across Pennsylvania could learn how to swim and learn water safety and kind of work to right some of the wrongs,” she said.

“You know, historically, swimming in America is — it’s very racist,” she continued, referring to a lack of access to swimming pools for children of color. “And usually when you look at drowning statistics, it usually affects children of color because of lack of access.”

In 2019, Fetterman declined to stay at the mansion and the couple opened up the pool to local residents that same year to run a pool safety program.

According to the states website, the property has since been sold.

Listen above via iGen Politics w/ Jill Wine-Banks & Victor Shi.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com