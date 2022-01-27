Jon Stewart said people who think an outside source was needed to sow division during the 2016 presidential election are “delusional.”

“A lot of it turned out to be nonsense,” Gabriel Gatehouse said about Russian interference during the 2016 election during the latest episode of The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast.

“And the interesting thing is it speaks to a flattering of, kind of, American exceptionalism,” Stewart responded. “Which is we would never sow division amongst ourselves.”

“Clearly, there must an outside agitator, do you know what they’re doing? They’re inflaming racial tension in America,” Stewart said mockingly. “Admittedly, let’s come clean, we did have a civil war. And a long slave history, and segregation, and Jim Crowe. But we’re completely past that now!” Steward added.

Stewart then blasted those who believe we needed an outside entity to sow division in our elections. “The idea that division in this country has to be manipulated by some outside nefarious sources, again, you know it seems almost delusional.”

Listen above via The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast.

