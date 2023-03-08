Jon Stewart Laments ‘America Has Become A Snake Sucking It’s Own D*ck’ In Attack Against Fox News And Right-Wing Media

Jon Stewart went after Fox News, saying their coverage of the 2020 stolen election theory was equivalent to a “snake sucking its own dick.”

On the Wednesday edition of The Problem with Jon Stewart, Stewart interviewed the editor of Private Eye Magazine, Ian Hislop, on the ongoing lawsuit between the two companies.

Dominion filed the lawsuit arguing that Fox acted “recklessly” in their coverage of the 2020 election, while Fox maintains that their coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

Stewart commented on the internal communications from Fox hosts which have come to light as a result of the lawsuit.

“They were so comfortable with the idea that none of their private communications would ever come out,” Stewart said. “Which is why it’s so explicit to the point of saying, ‘These people are crazy with the stolen election narrative and the ways that they think it’s stolen, they’re crazy. But if we say that, we’ll lose our audience.”

Stewart compared the situation to the ancient symbol of the Ouroboros, which depicted a snake eating its own tail.

“It’s a fascinating look at just sort of like, do you know the Ouroboros, we call it the snake sucking its own dick, like America has become a snake sucking its own dick,” Stewart said.

“They create through AM talk radio, which is just populism and nativism drilled at the earliest age into people — a news network that’s reinforcing — that’s selecting stories that only reinforced their fear of the other, or, you know, Black or trans or anything that might be considered different,” he said.

Stewart argued that Fox no longer has control of its audience.

“They revved them up to that point and then it becomes impermeable. And they were aware of that. And they felt that they couldn’t — the Frankenstein that they had created, they could no longer say like, ‘Fire’s actually not that bad. We’ll be okay,'” Stewart said.

In response to the latest filings in the Dominion lawsuit, Fox News Corp released the following statement to Mediaite:

Thanks to today’s filings, Dominion has been caught red handed again using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press. We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but to twist and even misattribute quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly beyond the pale.

Listen above via The Problem with Jon Stewart.

