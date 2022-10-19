Jon Stewart on Kanye West: ‘I Don’t Know What Drug…Would Make You Not Think There’s a Cabal of Jews Controlling’ Information

Jon Stewart this week discussed recent anti-Semitic comments made by Kanye West and former President Donald Trump, and the overall rise in such public comments.

On the Wednesday edition of The Problem with Jon Stewart, he spoke with staff writers Kasaun Wilson and Henrik Blix about the rise in anti-Semitic news-making moments.

Stewart began by discussing Trump’s recent Truth Social post where he lamented about a lack of support from the Jewish community.

“It’s one of the most explicit expressions of just pure — ‘Jews have only loyalty to Israel.’ And it — I don’t even know that it made the top 10 anti-Semitic bullshit of the week,” Stewart said.

“In fact, the word anti-Semitic just doesn’t even carry it anymore. It’s just weird Jew paranoia bullshit that I just — it’s mind-blowing to me how easily it flows from people’s mouths and fucking — everybody’s just like, ‘Wow, that was weird,'” he added.

Stewart turned his attention to West who has been in the headlines as of late for anti-Semitic comments about Jewish people controlling his career.

“If you are Jewish then it’s part of the Jewish mafia. But if you’re not, you’re just a guy that is a dick to him in business. But if you’re a Jewish guy with him in business, it’s part of the cabal. It’s fucking wild. But at least we know now what Candace Owens says in private. I mean, I think it’s pretty clear that that’s the shit that’s flying around,” Stewart said, poking fun at Owens and West’s newfound friendship.

When the topic of mental health arose in connection to West’s recent behavior, Stewart was weary if any medication would solve the behavior.

“So here’s the thing. You can get help and you can get — and I understand that he has issues of mental health, but I don’t know what mental health drug like ‘Jew-olax’ like, I don’t know what drug you can get that would make you not think there’s a cabal of Jews controlling the flow of information from your mouth to the public,” Stewart said.

Listen above via The Problem with Jon Stewart.

