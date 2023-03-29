Jon Stewart Slams Media Coverage On Trump Indictment: ‘They’ll Get Their Two Days Of Coverage — And We Will All Go Back To The Same F*cking Thing’

Jon Stewart slammed the media’s coverage of the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump.

On the Wednesday edition of The Problem with Jon Stewart, Stewart was joined by two of his writers, Kris Acimovic and Jay Jurden, to discuss the latest developments from the grand jury.

Acimovic opened the conversation by noting that the whole nation was on “indictment watch,” in anticipation of the grand jury’s decision.

“Is there any protocol to that? Should I be in a lifeguard chair?” Stewart joked.

“You’re just on your toes constantly. And you need to have an opinion,” Acimovic suggested.

“Love that, again, news media creates this narrative that if the indictment comes, the world is different,” Stewart laughed. “It’s gonna come. They’ll get their, you know, two days of coverage on it, and we’ll all go back to the same fucking thing we’ve been doing beforehand.”

“It’s kind of what you described where it’s like, ‘And we go to the courthouse, and right now there’s a tumbleweed, but eventually somebody’s gonna be there,'” Jurden noted.

Stewart noted that when Trump predicted his indictment day it was “just barricades and TV cameras and nobody else,” outside the courthouse.

“You know what it probably looks like down there? They’re making a movie about a politician who’s getting indicted, but the cast, they haven’t gotten here yet. They’re still in the trailers, so they’re just setting up the cameras, waiting for somebody to yell ‘action,'” Stewart said.

“You know what would be an awesome way for him to show up at his indictment — Escalator. But this time — remember how he came down the escalator to announce, what if he comes up the escalator to get indicted?” Stewart suggested.

Watch above via The Problem with Jon Stewart.

