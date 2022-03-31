Judd Apatow addressed his deleted tweet about Will Smith‘s meltdown at the Oscars saying, “anything you say – people are like ‘fuck you.'”

Apatow, in a now-deleted tweet, expressed concern for comedian Chris Rock after the incident saying, Will Smith “could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”

On Thursday’s episode of KFC Radio, Apatow discussed the messages that he received that led him to delete the tweet. “If you’re just like ‘I don’t think people should punch each other on stage’, ‘you’re an asshole’. “I don’t like violence’, ‘go fuck yourself’.

Host Kevin Clancy then asked, “do we really think that he would maybe kill him?”

“I would say, in the world right now, you don’t know – it’s not what he did, it’s what could’ve happened. You don’t know what could’ve happened. Any scenario could’ve played out from that, that’s how it was handled,” Apatow said.

Co-host John Feitelberg added, “There was a doctor who shared your sentiment and she was like ‘well he could trip and fall.’ You’re right, that’s true. But probably not going to happen.”

Apatow jumped in, “do we wanna be in the world to find out?”

“But it is interesting because people are just like ‘well that never could’ve happened.’ Okay if that’s what you’re passionate about the ‘never could’ve happened’ theory. I mean, shouldn’t we all be in ‘the world is watching let’s all be cool and be positive,’ Apatow added.

Regarding the incident itself, Apatow said, “isn’t it symbolic of the world right now? Everyone’s just kind of gone off the rails.”

“People are so torqued up for so many reasons and we don’t even know what they are! Like what has people on a short fuse?”

Listen above via KFC Radio.

