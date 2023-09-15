JUST IN: Daily Wire’s Candace Owens Suspended From YouTube Over Anti-LGBTQ Hate

Candace Owens, the outspoken and controversial podcast host from The Daily Wire, is suspended from YouTube.

The announcement was made Tuesday by none other than fellow Daily Wire host Michael Knowles. Owens was set to appear on a panel called Daily Wire Backstage where many of the networks hosts gather to discuss hot topics altogether.

But as Knowles would later explain, none of that would be happening Tuesday night as planned because Owens was suspended from the platform and the entire network’s YouTube channel could be in jeopardy if Owens even appeared on camera. As a result, they would be moving the live stream to the paywalled Daily Wire+ website instead.

“YouTube, you see, hates us,” Knowles proclaimed.

“With its vague, some are calling them tyrannical guidelines and their proclivity to censor conservative voices has once again banned my friend Candace, prohibiting her from posting or appearing on any of the Daily Wire’s YouTube channels. This should not come as a shock at this point. Every one of us here at The Daily Wire has been in YouTube jail for one reason or another,” Knowles assured.

According to Media Matters, a spokesperson from YouTube confirmed that Owen’s channel had been suspended for violating the platform’s hate speech policy.

“We issued a strike to the Candace Owens Podcast channel for violating our hate speech policy, which prohibits content promoting hatred against protected individuals or groups, including the LGBTQ+ community,” the YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

Back in June, Media Matters reported that both Owens and Knowles had already racked up two YouTube strikes. A third strike, within a 90-day period, would mean their channel could be removed entirely from the platform. At this time, it’s unclear if Owen’s was still within the 90-day window and could potentially be pulled from the site entirely.

Owens is no stranger to whipping up hate toward the LGBTQ+ community on her show, The Candace Owens Podcast. Back in December 2022, she called for more discrimination toward “freak” transgender people. In June 2022, she also advocated that parents who take their children to drag shows should have those kids taken away from them and said Pride Month should be called “shame month.”

