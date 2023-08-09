Kara Swisher Gives Sean Hannity an All-Time Backhanded Compliment: He’s ‘Actually a Good Interviewer’ When He Isn’t a ‘Giant A**hole’

Podcaster Kara Swisher gave an all-time backhanded compliment to Fox News’ Sean Hannity regarding his interview skills.

Swisher spoke of the potential upcoming debate between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with her fill in podcast co-host, Puck’s Teddy Schleifer on the Tuesday edition of The Pivot Podcast.

The proposed debate would be moderated by Fox News’ Sean Hannity as the governors take on issues facing their perspective states and the country. A date has not been set.

Schleifer said that Hannity will become an increasingly important figure in a post-Tucker Carlson Fox News world.

“I really I feel like this debate with Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis is going to make Sean Hannity relevant in the world of Washington,” Schleifer said.

“I think he likes Gavin Newsom,” Swisher theorized, referencing Hannity’s previous interview with the governor back in June. “It was a little flirty that interview, because Gavin is a handsome man, let’s just say. And I was like, does Sean Hannity have a little man crush on this guy? I think he does.”

“So Hannity obviously is like — when was the last time we thought about Sean Hannity in the Tucker Carlson era of Fox where this was the dominant personality? Like Hannity was just like was not relevant at all. And for the first time, people are talking about Sean Hannity, which if you’re Sean Hannity or you’re Sean Hannity’s friends or agents like, you’re happy to be talked about,” Schleifer said.

Swisher went on to praise Hannity’s interviewing skills — with one caveat.

“You know, when Hannity is not such a giant asshole, he’s not a bad interviewer, honestly, when he’s not just sucking up,” Swisher said.

“I hate to say it, but when he does a good job, he does a good job like he’s not bad… when Trump does an interview — let’s everything fly, that’s all. And then you’re like, come on. And you can even see it in his head. Like, ‘I really need to say something, but I’m not going to because I really enjoy, you know, the suck uppery.’ I thought the Gavin Newsom here was actually quite good. I think they both — I thought it was well-done, actually, in that case. And I thought Gavin gave as good as he got in that situation,” Swisher concluded.

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast.

