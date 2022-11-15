Kara Swisher Reveals She’s Not On Speaking Terms with Elon Musk After He Called Her an ‘A**hole’ in Angry Late-Night Email

Kara Swisher recently revealed her friendship with Elon Musk has taken a hit after the tech giant sent a crass email late at night.

During a recent episode of On with Kara Swisher, the host spoke with her producer Nayeema Raza about the recent developments from Musk’s Twitter takeover.

“I’d like to say to start, I really have been very supportive of Elon even when he is acted badly sometimes. And cause I really do believe, you know, especially around Tesla and SpaceX and some of his other stuff, I think he’s really visionary. So I’ve always been someone who’s been much more supportive than other reporters and I think — I get dragged a lot for that,” Swisher said.

Later in the conversation she remarked that Musk has always been a “big mind working on big ideas,” an aspect of his personality which she appreciated.

But she would go on to reveal that their friendship had recently taken a turn, one Swisher is all too familiar with.

“I wanna snapshot so people understand as they’re listening — where your relationship with Elon is today,” Raza said.

“He’s not speaking to me,” Swisher said. “I’m an asshole. He emailed me this recently.”

She began to explain the Musk was actually set to appear sometime in the near future as a guest on the podcast after the two shared a good conversation over the direction of Twitter.

“And then I tweeted something that he didn’t like,” she said. “I tweeted this Washington Post article, which cited an anonymous US defense official talking about Starlink. The official said, ‘Elon’s gonna Elon’ and I wrote on Twitter — ‘Elon’s gonna Elon, kind of says it all.'”

Swisher elaborated that she posted additional tweets after that saying the Defense department should be paying Musk for the work Starlink is doing.

“Then on October 17th at 9:45 PM Eastern, you get an email from Elon,” Raza said.

“It’s always late. He’s up at night having chocolate sandwiches? I don’t know what’s happening,” she joked.

Swisher said the subject line for the email simply read, “You’re an Asshole,” and included screenshots of her Tweet.

“In this case I was supporting him — which is really kind of ironic,” Swisher said.

Although Musk does not follow her on Twitter, she suggested one of his “minions” or his brother is behind keeping tabs on her.

Swisher wrote back, saying, “‘I actually was supporting you here. You obviously are getting bad information.’ I wasn’t being obsequious in any way, I’m like, What are you talking about? First of all, whatever — he can call me an asshole. I don’t care.”

She called the move “thin skinned,” but says she has been on the receiving end of this behavior many times before.

Swisher said Musk has continued to isolate himself which is not a good thing for the tech giant.

“I think he’s got, you know, apparently goes to a lot of Hollywood parties now, you know… I think as you get that rich and people tell you what a genius you are, you start to really believe it. And you don’t like people around you who disagree. And even if people think they’re disagreeing around him, they’re really not, they’re not risking their relationship,” she concluded.

Listen above via On with Kara Swisher.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com