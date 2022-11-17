Kara Swisher Whomps CNN’s Chris Licht with Ratings for New Morning Show After He Claims It Already Beat Some of the Competition

CNN CEO Chris Licht was forced to confront ratings for the network’s new morning show during a recent interview with Kara Swisher.

On the Thursday episode of her podcast, On with Kara Swisher, Licht spoke about the network’s latest shakeup involving moving anchor Don Lemon to head up a new morning show, CNN This Morning.

The show premiere November 1st, 2022 and sees Lemon host the show alongside Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins.

Swisher asked Licht how he felt about the ratings for the show after it had been on the air for three weeks.

“We continue to grow. So that to me is exciting. It takes a very long time for people to even know that we have a new morning show on… I’m incredibly excited about that morning show because of what it is and the impact it’s already having and the guests that they book. And so it’s — I’m very bullish on that show. And, you know, it’s already beaten some of the competition twice, in three weeks and that’s pretty good,” Licht said.

“Twice in three weeks,” Swisher repeated, “So the debut show was 387,000. Morning Joe had 793,000…”

As the conversation continued, Swisher continued to read off higher ratings.

“Fox & Friends, of course, has 1.5 million,” she added.

Swisher commented that the new morning show for CNN averaged 389,000 during its first week.

“First week. The first week it was on the air, Kara. Come on,” Licht replied.

“Right, but it was lower than New Day? It was lower than New Day, which was 404,000. I got numbers here, Chris,” she said.

“I’m sorry. How long was New Day on?” Licht asked

“A long time,” Swisher said. “Okay. Okay. So you’re gonna give it time to breathe? Time to breathe.”

“Oh my God. Where we are — where we are right now, I would be thrilled if you told me that,” Licht replied.

Listen above via On with Kara Swisher.

