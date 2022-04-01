Kevin Garnett Stunned by NFL Pro Bowler DK Metcalf’s Diet: ‘One Meal and 3-4 Bags of Candy a Day’

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf revealed his non-traditional diet for football season consists of “three or four bags of candy”.

Speaking with basketball legend Kevin Garnett on Saturday’s episode of the KG Certified podcast, Metcalf discussed his diet.

“Talk about how important nutrition is,” Garnett said.

“I’m probably the worst person to ask that,” Metcalf replied.

“Are you eating Popeyes, you eating Church’s?” Garnett asked.

“I’m a candy type person,” Metcalf admitted. “I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee, and eat like three or four bags of candy.”

A visibly shocked Garnett asked, “Man – define bags of candy, man.”

“I’m a gummy type of guy,” Metcalf clarified. “Let me take you through yesterday. I woke up, worked out, worked out again, came home, showered. I’m hungry. I run to Starbucks to get a coffee. That’s gonna hold me till four or five o’clock.”

He continued, “Around four-thirty, I order some candy and a water. I got the skittles gummies, then I got the – Lifesaver creations. They’re the same size bag so I just mix them.

“That’s an everyday thing? A Monday through Friday, Monday through Sunday, Monday through Monday? You eating candy like that huh?” Garnett asked.

“Yeah, I’m a candy eater,” Metcalf concluded.

Listen above via KG Certified.

