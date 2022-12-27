Kim Kardashian Fumes About Being Linked to Balenciaga Scandal: Cancel Culture is ‘Still Happening’

Kim Kardashian opened up about the Balenciaga scandal that dragged her own name into the headlines when she was accused of denouncing the company quickly enough.

Back in November, the fashion label drew backlash for an ad campaign that featured children holding teddy bears that were decked out in BDSM gear, among other inappropriate props. The company removed the ad and apologized for any harm the images caused.

The controversy didn’t stop with Balenciaga itself, however. It enveloped celebrities associated with the brand, including Kardashian.

Kardashian was criticized for not speaking out immediately against the images. She eventually posted a statement on her social platforms saying that she was “shaken by the disturbing images” and shared plans to re-evaluate her relationship with the company.

On the Monday edition of Angie Martinez IRL, Kardashian discussed the backlash she received for her delayed response.

“Even with the Balenciaga thing, it was like everyone was like, ‘Why aren’t you speaking out? Why aren’t you speaking out?’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, I’m not in this campaign. I don’t know what’s happening. Let me like take a minute to research this,'” she recalled.

“And then as soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the internet and the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts on child porn and completely denounced it. But because I didn’t say, ‘Fuck you, Balenciaga. That’s it.’ People got mad at that,” Kardashian said.

“They’re mad if I don’t speak out, they’re mad if I do speak out and if I don’t cancel. They’re just mad that if you don’t cancel someone in today’s society, then it, it is just — like I know people talk about cancel culture and how crazy it is. But it’s still happening,” she added.

“So it’s never been my place. The whole point of life is to make mistakes, is to grow and to evolve and to be better people,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian went one step further and once again made her stance known about the controversial ad campaign.

“Obviously there is absolutely no place or an ounce to even play with anything with children,” Kardashian said. “Like any sexualization of children, there’s like not an ounce of that in our — should be in our brains and in our society. I get that. I couldn’t have been more clear on, this is horrifying, this is disturbing. I mean, but unless they heard what they wanted to hear it’s like, ‘Fuck you, you’re cancelled.'”

She insisted that no matter what, she always wants to do the right thing.

“This week was just really testing for me just because I’m in so much other shit that’s not my shit,” she said.

“But then I have to take responsibility and say, ‘Okay, people look at me as the face of this, so let me — let me speak out.’ I just always wanna do the right thing and you always have to just do what feels right. And you just can’t take on all that extra energy,” she concluded.

Watch above via Angie Martinez IRL.

